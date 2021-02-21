That’s yet another heartening piece of news in the week when several announcements have already come in for movies releasing in theatres first. While as many as 15 films have already made their intentions clear in the last 5-6 days about their theatrical release plans, soon Mumbai Saga too would be announcing the same. What makes it all the more heartening is the fact that it was all but ready to premiere on Amazon Prime. However, the recent round of conversations has pretty much confirmed that it would be theatres first for the biggie.

“Other than Sooryavanshi, Radhe and 83, if there was one more biggie that was waiting patiently for a year to make a theatrical arrival, it was Mumbai Saga. For a really long time, everyone associated with the film stuck to their guns that they won’t go for an OTT premiere. However, a few weeks back finally the deal was struck with Amazon Prime. It was done with a heavy heart though since both John Abraham as well as Sanjay Gupta felt that they had made something for the big screen and to deprive audiences of that would be unfair,” informs our source.

There was a lot of flip-flops that happened even after the OTT release was announced but even as the final date was being put together, John Abraham felt that Mumbai Saga should be coming first only at theatres.

“He is a big-screen hero, period,” says an insider, “There are hardly any leading men who are still at the top of their game after being in the business for 20 years. He has all the respect for the OTT channels but truly believes that a film should first arrive in theatres for the true cinema emetic experience. He didn’t want to compromise on that with Mumbai Saga.”

He put down his point in front of the makers and since Sanjay too hard put his heart into making Mumbai Saga for a true big-screen experience, there wasn’t much convincing required with the other stakeholders.

“It is now a matter of final paperwork being put together with all associated with the film, but it would be done fast enough,” our insider adds, “It is just a matter of a couple of days before an official announcement comes in. In all likelihood, the film will theatrically release in March itself and further gain from early arrival advantage.”

Now that’s one good news we would indeed be waiting for.

