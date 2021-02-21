Finally, after waiting for almost a year, Bollywood has started getting back on track. In the last 48 hours, we have seen as many as 7-8 biggies announcing their arrival. Out of such is Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom. The film has joined the list with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, to become confirmed releases of May 2021.

As we know, John had already announced his film releasing on Eid 2021 i.e. 14th May a long back. Then, during the last month, Salman shared the good news of arriving on Eid 2021. And as of now, the clash between the two is almost confirmed as other festival slots have already taken by other Bollywood biggies. Thankfully, Akshay’s film will be playing in theatres towards the month-end (28th May).

As each release has been anticipated for a long time, there’s a huge buzz around them with huge box office expectations. So will Salman Khan’s Radhe, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom give Bollywood’s biggest May month collection? Well, before that, let’s have a look at the box office history of the month (last 10 years).

2011- This year saw a collection of 52 crores coming in May month cumulative of Haunted (27 crores), Luv Ka The End (5 crores), Ragini MMS (9 crores) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama (11 crores).

2012- Jannat 2 (42 crores), Dangerous Ishq (6 crores), Ishaqzaade (45 crores) and Department (12 crores) put up a total of 105 crores.

2013- Bombay Talkies (7.5 crores), Shootout At Wadala (62 crores), Gippi (4.5 crores), Go Goa Gone (25 crores), Aurangzeb (23 crores) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190 crores) made a collection of 312 crores in May month.

2014- Hawa Hawaai (10 crores), The Xpose (18 crores), Heropanti (55 crores), Citylights (8 crores), Filmistaan and other small releases (17 crores) made a sum of 108 crores at the box office.

2015- Gabbar Is Back (86 crores), Kuch Kuch Locha Hai (8 crores), Piku (80 crores), Bombay Velvet (24 crores), Tanu Weds Manu Returns (152 crores) and Welcome To Karachi (8 crores) had put up a total of 358 crores. It’s the highest ever number in May for Bollywood.

2016- 1920 London (15 crores), Azhar (33 crores), Sarbjit (29 crores), Veerappan and other small releases (14 crores) made a sum of 91 crores.

2017- Sarkar 3 (10 crores), Meri Pyaari Bindu (9.50 crores), Hindi Medium (69 crores), Half Girlfriend (60 crores) and Sachin: A Billion Dreams (51 crores) made a sum of 199.50 crores.

2018- This year’s May saw 243 crores coming in with Omerta (3 crores), 102 Not Out (52 crores), Raazi (123 crores) and Parmanu (65 crores).

2019- Blank (5 crores), Student Of The Year 2 (71 crores), De De Pyaar De (102 crores), PM Narendra Modi (24 crores) and India’s Most Wanted (11.50 crores) made a sum of 210.50 crores.

So what do you think, three confirmed May 2021 releases- Salman Khan starrer Radhe, John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom, will be able to cross 358 crores of 2015’s May?

