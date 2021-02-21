Recently, Anees Bazmee’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 made it to the headlines but unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. Ever since the film is announced with Kartik Aaryan as the male lead, the film’s excitement has doubled. But, the shooting had stopped unline any other film due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, when everything started, there were reports that this film could not start it’s shooting as Tabu, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, was unavailable. But it looks like that was absolutely incorrect.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee shot down rumours of the actress quitting the film. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Anees Bazmee himself was surprised when he heard the news related to Tabu. He also revealed that he was stuck in Lonavala for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I fail to understand why Tabu was targeted for the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 not being in progress? It’s still pandemic time, and it is not easy to predict how long it will take even now to complete the film. Only if all goes well we should be done by April-May. We are likely to shoot almost continuously,” Anees Bazmee told the portal.

“Tabu had not refused to shoot. In fact, I myself was not in Mumbai for ten months after Covid-19 broke out. I had gone away to my farmhouse in Lonavala with my family,” he added.

It is reported that the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, will resume later this month. Anees Bazmee apparently is very annoyed with all these reports doing the rounds. Some reports also stated that the film would be shelved. But worry not guys, as nothing of that sort is going to happen.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to Priyadarshan’s 2007 hit, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. However, Anees earlier said that his film is completely different, with a new story.

