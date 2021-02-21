Vikrant Massey is one such name in the industry who is known for his quality performance. He is a rising star and has been winning hearts with his stint in several web series and films. He got a lot of attention after he played the main lead opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak after which there is no looking back for this star who is busy with back to back projects this year. But, the actor may have decided to rise in his personal life too.

Yes! You guessed it right! Vikrant wants to settle down and get married. No, we are not saying this; the actor himself has opened up about his marriage plans. Keep scrolling further.

According to an interview given to Times Of India, Vikrant Massey first opened up about the prominence he received after Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. He said, “I can say that post that film, the world around me has definitely changed. Suddenly logon ko aisa lagne laga hai ki… Yaar, yeh toh ab bada actor ban gaya hai. In fact, I started to see this change steadily post my projects like A Death In The Gunj (2017), Chhapaak, and a web show that I did. Thanks to projects like these, now people have started taking me a little seriously. I am getting interesting scripts now.”

Vikrant Massey is awaiting the release of two big films Haseen Dilruba and 14 Phere, where he plays a protagonist opposite Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Kharbanda, respectively.

Things may be excellent on the professional front for the actor, but there is an exciting development on the personal front as well. The Chhapaak actor recently took to social media to reveal his brand new house he bought in Mumbai, where he will be shifting with his fiancée, actor Sheetal Thakur.

Vikrant Massey revealed that if the lockdown had not happened, then he would have been a married man by now. He shares, “Agar lockdown nahi hota toh meri shaadi ho chuki hoti (sighs!). That’s one thing that pushed me back by a few months. I was supposed to get married to Sheetal last year, but the good thing is that I have this year to look forward to now. I am back to working in full swing and 2021 looks quite jam-packed, but come on, shaadi ke liye ek hafta toh nikaal hi sakta hoon, yaar. Hopefully, God willingly, 2021 is the year I am getting married!”

Vikrant joked about his parents wanting him to tie the knot and said, “Mere parents toh apni hi life mein bahut busy hai. Woh kehte hai ki beta shaadi pe kab aana hai buss bata dena (laughs!).”

