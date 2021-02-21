‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar has been continuously on netizens radar for not so good reasons. It’s the trending word ‘nepotism’ that has unfortunately stuck with him, for which he has been trolled mercilessly. On the same, Farhan Akhtar has to say something.

For the unversed, recently an auction took place for IPL 2021. It saw many surprises coming in with all teams trying to get the best players to their camp. Amongst all of them, Arjun Tendulkar was bagged by Mukesh Ambani backed the Mumbai Indians team. He has been bought by MI for a price of 20 lakhs.

As soon as the news went viral, netizens took to Twitter and started bashing the budding player as a product of nepotism. Finally, Farhan Akhtar has broken his silence on the matter as he thinks, someone needs to stop this foul cry. He took to Twitter and urged not to judge a player without watching his game.

Backing Arjun Tendulkar, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun.”

Check out the tweet:

Meanwhile, recently Farhan was in headlines as his co-partnered Excel Entertainment reportedly paid a whopping price for KGF Chapter 2. It is learnt that Excel Entertainment has bagged the Hindi distribution rights of the film for 90 crores.

A source close to SpotboyE reveals the same as, “When KGF was made we were not even thinking of a Hindi version. It was done at the last minute and sold to Excel for peanuts. Now things are very different. The investment for the sequel is at least 7 times more than the original. Of course, Excel has had to pay a lot more this time. Isn’t that fair?”

