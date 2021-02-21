It is a happy Sunday, and the biggest news of the day about tinsel town is that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who was expecting their second child together, have been blessed with a baby boy. Yes, the Khan and Kapoor residence is celebrating the arrival of one more little munchkin, and it looks like Taimur Ali Khan finally has a company to indulge in banter with his pap friends. The news of the arrival came in this morning, and the fans on the Internet have gone crazy ever since. Read on to know everything you should about this update.

Advertisement

It was earlier last year, when Kareena and Saif announced that they are all set to welcome their second child together after Taimur. The couple did that with an adorable picture. Not to forget, Kapoor has never shied away from facing the camera till the end of her pregnancy and has even wrapped up films including Laal Singh Chaddha. And now finally she is all ready to pamper the second bundle of joy in her life.

Advertisement

As per a report in TOI, Kareena Kapoor Khan was admitted at the Bridge Candy Hospital last night. The baby arrived in the wee hours of February 21 and it was a moment for celebration. There are no further details about the same and we are waiting for them just like you. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, Bebo and Taimur recently moved into their new apartment which is planned with the new member in mind. Over the week, we even saw many of Bebo’s celebrity friends visit her there.

However, recently while talking about her second Pregnancy to Times Now, Kareena Kapoor had said, “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is.”

Kareena added, “After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

Congratulations & Best of luck Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur!

Must Read: Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn & Tabu All Set To Reunite For A Mystery Thriller? Exciting Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube