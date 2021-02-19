Actors and actresses work hard to carve a name for themselves in the highly competitive Bollywood industry. These actors gain fame and enormous fan following, thereby establishing themselves in the film industry. However, sometimes these stars go through a bad phase in their life, and all they need is one blockbuster hit to revive their declining career.

Here are some of the biggest stars in Bollywood who’s blockbuster film revived their declining career.

Jab We Met- Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena made her acting debut with the 2000 war film Refugee along with Abhishek Bachchan. She later went on to star in several questionable films Khushi and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. Viewers never got to know her true acting potential until Imtiaz Ali’s film Jab We Met. The film became a blockbuster in 2007 and her iconic role as Geet left an impression on all of us.

Dil Chahta Hai- Saif Ali Khan

During the early ’90s, Saif Ali Khan was only considered for typical rich romantic hero roles. At that time the actor was desperate to change his image in Bollywood. Luckily enough, Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai film came his way. Even though he wasn’t keen to do the role of Sameer in the film but he said yes to it. The film did wonders for his career.

Queen- Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s film Gangster in 2006. She went on to do films like No Problem, Rascals and Shaka Laka Boom Boom. Even after appearing in an acclaimed film like Fashion, her career didn’t see a shift. However, Vikas Bahl’s 2013 film Queen changed her stagnant career dramatically. Even during an interview with Rajat Sharma, she admitted that her film Queen was a game-changer.

Cocktail- Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood now. She made her debut with a Bollywood film that any newcomer could only dream of. She made her debut with Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, it didn’t change much for her. The actress went on to appear in dud films like Chandni Chowk To China, Lafangey Parindey and Desi Boyz which didn’t do justice to her talent. however, her role as Veronica in the 2012 film Cocktail changed her career. Film offers began to pour in for her.

Gangs of Wasseypur- Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is now one of the versatile actors of Bollywood. He appeared in several minor roles for years until Anuraj Kashyap’s critically and commercially successful film Gangs of Wasseypur came his way. There was no turning back for him.

