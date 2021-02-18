Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan usually makes headlines for how he has always been this spitting image of his superstar father. He dubbed for The Lion King with Shah and milking the Simba-Mufasa move by the makers was welcomed by the fans.

Today was the day of IPL 2021 players auction, and Aryan was spotted supporting his dad’s cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. While he wasn’t actively participating in the auction, he grabbed the cameraman’s attention on various occasions.

One of them was when he was spotted, setting his hair ditto as Shah Rukh Khan. This wasn’t a look which he could mimic; this is a style statement which you get only if you’re Shah’s son.

A fan posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “BOOM BOOM BAADSHAH ..Today , Aryan Khan Beautifully filled the emptiness of the King’s @iamsrk Shahrukh Khan AmiKKR .. KORBO LORBO JEETBO RE #IPLAuctions2021.”

Check out the video here:

BOOM BOOM BAADSHAH ..💥💥

Today ,Aryan Khan Beautifully filled the emptiness of the King's @iamsrk Shahrukh Khan 💜 AmiKKR .. KORBO LORBO JEETBO RE #IPLAuctions2021pic.twitter.com/bp2ylEUngG — ⭐HeartCoreFan⭐ (@Captainanjan) February 18, 2021

In November 2020, Suhana Khan posted an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where she strikes a pose with her father Shah Rukh Khan and brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, and social media is loving it.

In the picture, seemingly taken at Shah Rukh’s birthday celebration on Monday, Suhana is seen standing in between of Aryan and Shah Rukh while the superstar holds AbRam. The Burj Khalifa can be seen in the backdrop.

On Aryan’s face, Suhana has keyed in this message: “He wont let me post this pic but I want to, so I’m gonna do this @_aryan_”

She also mentioned: “Fam time” along with a cake and smiling emoji.

Shah Rukh turned 55 last year and celebrated his birthday in Dubai with his family. On occasion, the Dubai authorities decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on the outer wall of Burj Khalifa.

