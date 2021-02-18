Can you imagine your life without friends? I feel that life without some true buddies would be like McDonald’s without french fries. Whoever doesn’t feel so then, bro, either you don’t have good friends in your life, or you are missing out on some amazing fries (just kidding)…hahaha! But, really how can you all even spend a day without gossiping or crying or maybe even fighting with a friend? Anyway, today we have some of the most love on-screen BFF’s from Bollywood movies that truly set friendship goals like no one else. From Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin’s Naina & Aditi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Rahul & Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we have a list of bonds we wished to have in our lives as well.

RANCHO – FARHAN – RAJU (3 IDIOTS)

It wouldn’t have been possible for me to pass even a single day of college had I not met my Best friend there. We have some of the best memories from our college times, and imagine not being able to make crazy memories just coz you did not have a good friend? Not happening, right? Similarly, 3 Idiots revolves around Farhan Qureshi, Raju Rastogi and Rancho, played by R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Aamir Khan, respectively. The film has many lessons to be learnt, but the most vital is about friendship. It showcases the importance of friends in life and how things can make a huge difference when friends are there in our lives.

NAINA – ADITI (YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI)

We all need that one BFF who can bear with all our moods swings and listen to all our rantings. Sometimes we just need that shoulder to cry on, and sometimes we want to be the wall our friend can take support from. This is exactly how Deepika Padukone’s Naina and Kalki Koechlin’s Aditi were. They were not childhood friends, but their bond was much stronger than many childhood bonds formed.

RAHUL – ANJALI (KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI)

Just like Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin’s Naina and Aditi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Rahul and Anjali were BFF’s too. They met in college and were inseparable. Even though from opposite s*x but that never stopped them from being there for each other. Be it saving you’re a*s in college in front of professors or in front of girls, Anjali always made sure Rahul never had to face the brunt. Even Rahul made sure that Anjali never faced any trouble in college. Also, Rahul chose his best friend Anjali over any other girl when the time came for him to fall in love.

ARJUN- KABIR – IMRAAN (ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA)

This film brought in the freshness of the special bond of friendship. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin made a special place for themselves in everyone’s heart, and every character in this film has an important part to essay. The bond of friendship and lifelong friends played by Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan stole the show in the film, inspiring us to believe in and cherish a special bond called friendship. Also, I would love to have such a set of friends with whom I can travel the world with.

