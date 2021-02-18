Shahid Kapoor gave one of his best performance in Kabir Singh. The film not only got him critical acclaim, but the film also turned out to be his biggest money-spinner to date. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial went on to make over Rs 280 crore at the box office, which is an astounding figure. Despite all this, the actor did not receive awards which left him disappointed and forced him to leave an award function.

Right after the film was released, Shahid spoke about the controversy surrounding it. He also mentioned that a film like Kabir Singh doesn’t get celebrated, although Sanju does and won’t be given any awards for his role. Keep scrolling further to know more about the award function incident.

Recently at an awards night, Shahid Kapoor was promised the Best Actor Popular Award. He went in thinking that he is getting the award. Along with that, he was also going to perform at the event. “It was an understanding that Shahid will perform because he was bagging the award. He had rehearsed for the performance too.” But it seems that there was a last-minute change, and that reportedly upset the actor.

The source adds, “Shahid apparently lost his cool on the organisers because it was an unprofessional move on their part to sneakily change the whole scenario. He was reportedly very upset with how the whole thing was addressed. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor then supposedly walked out of the show. He was to perform, but he decided not to record his performance as well.”

Oops! Now, this definitely must be an event to remember for not only Shahid but everyone. Do you think it was right on the actor’s part? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

