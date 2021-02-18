Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and fans are still not over it. In fact, her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was also loved by everyone and ever since fans feel that these two are much more than friends. Well, today the latest buzz has nothing to do with their romance, but it has got everything to do with Punjab ki Katrina and her upcoming movie with Diljit Dosanjh.

Yes! You heard that right. Shehnaaz has bagged a film opposite Diljit. It looks like her growing fan following and stardom post her stint in BB has forced filmmakers to knock on her doors. And the journey of stardom has just begun as the lady is all set to venture into acting now.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen sharing the screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in the actor’s upcoming film. We are talking about Amarjit Singh Saron’s upcoming directorial Honsla Rakh.

Confirming the news, Diljit Dosanjh also shared the first look poster of the movie which will feature him, Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in the lead along with Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda. Check out the poster below:

Furthermore, Diljit also announced the movie’s release date and shared that Honsla Rakh will be hitting the theatres on October 15 this year. Interestingly, the Good Newwz actor has also donned the producer’s hat for the movie and will be co-producing the project with Diljit Thind.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill continues to make headlines for her adorable gestures. The actress was recently papped at the airport, and her cute banter with the paparazzi managed to win millions of hearts. In the video, the paps were seen complimenting the actress for being cute. To this, the actress sweetly replied, “Bas yahi dialogue maarte raho.”

How excited are you to watch Shehnaaz sharing screen space with Diljit?

