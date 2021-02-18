Except Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, 2020 was totally a nightmare for Indian box office. But now as situation is getting normal, we have started witnessing encouraging results, and Vijay Thalapathy, Vijay Sethupathi’s Master’s business is, to say the least. With footfalls showing presence in theatres, big movies are started sorting out their release dates and here, at Koimoi’s Stars’ Box Office Power Index too, big changes are expected with Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas and Ranveer Singh having a surpassable margin.

Speaking of the current position, in Stars’ Box Office Power Index, Ranveer Singh is in the lead when compared to the other two stars. The Simmba actor is at the 7th position in star ranking with 850 points. For those who don’t know, in Power Index, we calculate points on the basis of movies entering into 100 crore, 200 crore and other coveted box office clubs.

Ranveer Singh is followed by Prabhas for the 8th position. He has 700 points to his credit and a majority of the chunk is due to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘s entry in 500 crore club. Next to him is Ranbir Kapoor holding the 9th position in star ranking. He currently has 600 points to his credit.

All of the aforementioned actors have a margin which could be easily surpassed. As of now, Ranveer Singh has two confirmed releases for 2021 with 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Both the films seems to be sure shot entrant of 100 crore clubs on the least side. Anything above that is easily achievable. Speaking of Prabhas, the Saaho actor has just one confirmed release of 2021 with Radhe Shyam. But as we all know, the actor is known to break several records with just a single release, he is capable of taking a huge jump in the points table.

And lastly Ranbir Kapoor! The actor has two big-budget movies in the form of Shamshera and Brahmastra in 2021. Ever since comeback with Sanju, Ranbir has entered altogether a different league.

So, keep an eye on Stars’ Box Office Power Index as big changes are awaited!

