It has been a year since we all have been missing the thrills of watching the film without any stress in the theatres, the excitement of big releases and the intrigue of Box Office clashes. While we are moving towards normal now, Bollywood is also getting back on the track, and YRF has now given the biggest surprise to his fans. Now as we set our schedules as per the release calendar, we are now bracing ourselves for a big clash and it is Prithviraj Vs Jersey this Diwali. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If you have been unaware, YRF had an ambitious plan for their 50-year celebration, but the pandemic brought it to a standstill. The studio yesterday finally announced their slate with multiple release dates for the line-up and that also has this Akshay Kumar starrer. Now if you remember recently Shahid Kapoor announced the release date for his film Jersey and it is November 5, 2021, which is also Diwali.

Interestingly, Prithviraj is also set to hit the big screens on November 5th, and it is a clash between Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor awaiting the other end of this Diwali for all of us. Talking about YRF’s ambitious period drama Prithviraj it stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood alongside Akshay Kumar in pivotal parts. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie is about the legend of Prithviraj and talks about his glorious empire.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj’s competitor Jersey stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The Shahid starrer is a remake of South film starring Nani by the same name. The slice of life drama was a hit on the release of its original, and the remake is also one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

Meanwhile, alongside Prithviraj, YRF has announced the release date for Shamshera, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Tell us how excited about this line up in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

