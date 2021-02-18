Actress Lisa Haydon had a great vacation recently, but the experience left her with a spot of realisation. On Wednesday, she posted a camping photo on Instagram and revealed how much she loves her bed.

“Outtakes from a camping trip. This valentines I’m celebrating a love for my real bed!! Happy Valentine’s Day lovers,” Lisa captioned the picture.

Lisa Haydon was vacationing in Hong Kong when the idea dawned on her.

Check out the post shared by Lisa Haydon below:

Lisa Haydon announced a while back that she is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. The actress has two sons, Zach and Leo, and she recently announced that she is gearing up to welcome a baby girl in June.

