We all deal with sh*t in our lives. There must not be a single person whose life would be perfect. We all need something that keeps us going through these tough times, and it is not always that we will find comfort in our friends or family. At such times, some Bollywood songs come as the silver lining to your cloud of struggles. From Kangana Ranaut’s Jugni to Akshay Kumar’s Shaabaashiyaan here are songs that would keep you strong and show you a ray of hope.

Advertisement

SHAABAASHIYAAN – MISSION MANGAL

I personally loved this song the most from the Akshay Kumar starrer. This song gives me a different high, and it gives me the courage that I would succeed in whatever I do. Whatever it is that you want to do, don’t hesitate or let fear overpower, just do it. This song should motivate you to get up from your bed and just step out to show that world that you also have it in you.

YEH HONSLA – DOR

Advertisement

Yes! I know that the path to success is never going to be a cakewalk. But that should never be the reason you accept defeat. Never quit unless you try. This song is a beautiful track that still gives me goosebumps, and it is the perfect mood lifter whenever I am feeling low. Your dedication and motivation should never die irrespective of the difficulty ahead, and this song will surely give you that ray of hope.

AASHAYEIN – IQBAL

I remember playing this song whenever I needed the motivation to run. This song will surely bring that zeal back in you and force you to step out of your comfort zone and achieve your goal. The line ‘ab mushkil nahi kuch bhi’ is like a bonus that just acts as a catalyst in making you run closer towards your goal by giving you that ray of hope.

BADAL PE PAON HAI – CHAK DE INDIA

Are you also a woman and reading this article? You would then relate to me when I say that there have been several occasions where we have been doubted on our capabilities and strength unknowingly. But this song is a reminder for every girl that sky is your limit, and nothing can stop you unless you yourself decide to.

JUGNI – QUEEN

When we talk about women empowerment and motivation, how can we miss this Kangana Ranaut movie, Queen? Every second of this film was a pure motivation and enough to make every girl feel great about themselves. Especially this song, the lyrics and everything about it is so so good that how can you not get that ray of hope after listening to it? It is still my feel-good song.

Must Read: Ananya Panday Finds Her Role Model In Deepika Padukone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube