Being a star kid comes with its own perks and cons. Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja is now speaking about nepotism in the industry and how she can never be called a nepo-kid because her father has never made any calls asking to cast her daughter in a Bollywood film. Read to know the scoop below.

Tina made her Bollywood debut with Smeep Kang’s Second Hand Husband, opposite Gippy Grewal back in 2015.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Tina Ahuja stated some bitter-sweet facts about her career in the Bollywood industry and said if she was a product of nepotism, the 31-year-old actress ‘would have signed 30-40 films already’.

“That’s the one thing that dad has not done so far and I have never asked him to. The day I feel that I need something, he is always there, but I can never be called a nepo-kid; I have got all my movies on my merit. I got all the offers on my own; he never had to help me. But he was aware of what I was doing or not doing. He still gets a report of everything that I am doing, but that doesn’t mean that he will interfere in my work. Dad has never called up anyone to get me a movie, so I can’t be called a nepo-kid,” Tina said.

Although, father Govinda on several occasions has mentioned that he would love to produce a film starring her daughter Tina Ahuja. “He is always very supportive of my work. So let’s see, maybe in the future, we might do that as well,” Tina added.

Govinda was one of the most successful stars of his time. What are your thoughts on Tina Ahuja’s nepotism stance? Tell us in the comments below.

