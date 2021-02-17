MS Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar on February 15 found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Goregaon. Reportedly, the actor had allegedly committed suicide after leaving a note along with a video on Facebook detailing all the reasons he took the tragic step.

Reports also claim that it was the actor’s wife Kanchan and her friends who found him hanging in his apartment. They immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Mumbai Police began an investigation following his death.

Now the latest report from Mumbai Mirror claims that Mumbai Police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against the late actor’s wife and his mother-in-law, who has recorded a statement with them. Sandeep Nahar’s father and brother have also recorded their statement with the police.

According to news agency PTI report, in the video, which was shared by Sandeep Nahar on Facebook, he said that he was “frustrated” with constant fights with his wife. However, he requested that after he was gone, “please don’t say anything to Kanchan, but do get her treated”. The late actor had also mentioned in the purported suicide note about stress in his professional life.

Although the post and video have been deleted from Facebook now, the cyber cell had tried to track Sandeep down after they found his note on Facebook. But the efforts were in vain since by the time they sprung to action the actor had passed away, states the report.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who had worked with Sandeep in the film Kesari, tweeted: “Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul.”

