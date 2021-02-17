Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor in Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe

It has started taking shape, finally! After the blockbuster success of horror-comedy Stree with Shraddha Kapoor, it is now time for Roohi with Janhvi Kapoor to arrive in theatres. There are quite a few common factors amongst these films. While Rajkummar Rao is the leading man, Dinesh Vijan is the producer. While the two films have been set in a small town, there is also a horror universe being put in place. What’s all the more exciting is that soon enough, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon would be a part of this universe as well.

Confirms our source, “There are some major plans already in place and they are under execution. Stree has already released, Roohi is now arriving soon, Bhediya is going on floors and Munjha too will begin shoot soon. These are all the films belonging to the horror genre and a universe is being put together by the writers where there are some common connects explored.”

This means that at some point in time, the characters of one film will meet the ones from the other film and take the story forward. Later, there would be a full-blown horror universe introduced in a film that will bring them all together.

“You can expect Roohi to end at a cliffhanger with some of the other character from Stree, Bhediya or Munjha makes an appearance,” our source continues, “Then the story moves forward with one of these three films, since Stree 2 is already being written. If you remember, Stree had an open ending and same would be the case with Roohi as well. This is one horror universe which will scare the daylight out of you.”

Given the fact that there is already a cop universe being established by Rohit Shetty with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, while a spy universe is in the making by Yash Raj Films with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, it is indeed exciting to see how Dinesh Vijan brings his team of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor together in a horror-comedy setup.

