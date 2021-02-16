Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media to wish the audience on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami.

Vasant Panchami is one of the most popular spring festivals of India, celebrated across different parts of the country with fun and fervour. The festival is also celebrated as the birthday of Goddess Saraswati, who symbolises knowledge, wisdom, purity and truth.

Hrithik penned down an encouraging note wishing to ignite the creative spirit across. He wrote, “Thankful for BEING. Sailing the tide, I stand here looking ahead with hope & positivity. On this beautiful day of Vasant Panchami (Saraswati Puja), I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless the creative spirit in EACH of us.

Warm wishes to my industry folks, artists, craftsmen, musicians, scholars, innovators & to all catalysts of creation & growth. Happy Vasant Panchami, here’s to new beginnings 🌻”

Hrithik essayed the role of a teacher, in the biopic of the ace mathematician Anand Kumar, in his latest successful stint ‘Super 30‘.

Hrithik Roshan recently shared memories of his 2008 blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar that cast him as Akbar. He described the film as difficult.

“Memories .#JodhaaAkbar. Man this movie was difficult. I was sh*t scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me. Couldn’t understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that’s what a director does. He envisions what you can’t. And that’s the reason I did the film,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram.

He had posted the note along with a few glimpses from the film, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram on the occasion of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s birthday on Monday evening.

“And what I learnt was that to do strong things , you don’t need to be strong in the beginning! In fact the decision of wanting to be strong comes before. And it means having to choose that which is beyond your ability at the time of choosing. Trusting that the experience itself will do the rest. The challenge then itself creates the stronger you. It’s Magic. Try it,” he added.

On the work front, Hrithik has Sidharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’, co-starring Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

