John Abraham has made a niche for himself with all the action that he does. The actor is in love with the same and tries to outdo himself with every project he does and with that increases the risk factor too. The actor right now is on the sets pf Attack, his next film and is working hard to wrap it up on time. But while all of it is going as per the schedule, seems like the actor is giving his sweat and blood to the project for real. Abraham recently injured himself while shooting for an action sequence on the set of the film and shared the same on the social media while showcasing the lost blood too. Read on to know everything about this update.

John Abraham is busy wrapping up director Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack that is an action flick that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. Taking to his Instagram handle John shared an intriguing still where we can see an action sequence being shot. In the still, it is visible that John dressed in casuals is hit by a goon using a tube light from behind and the pieces of it scatter around.

In the video that follows the pictures, we can see a bruised John Abraham getting first aid as he has got a cut from the pieces of the tube light. In the video, we can even see the actor take the blood-stained cotton and flashing in front of the camera. John in the caption wrote, “How it started… how it’s going. Love this…all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict.”

Meanwhile, Attack will bring together Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham after a long-time. The two shared screen in Dishoom last. Talking about the same in her statement, Fernandez said, “He (John) is someone who is super fit and we bond on everything – be it food, fitness, workouts and all that stuff. I think he is doing amazingly well. It’s my fourth film with him, so we come on set, and we just have a great time. We continuously laugh. ‘Attack’ is an action-heavy film so there is a lot of hard work going into it,” said Jacqueline Fernandez.

