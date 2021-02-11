Our Thursday got a whole lot better thanks to the team of Ek Villain Returns. The team, including actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & Tara Sutaria, took to social media sharing the film’s first poster. The first instalment in this action thriller franchise released in 2014.

The poster features a smiley face with an evil smile cast on the city floor from light while all else is in darkness. As per the media, the Mohit Suri directorial will hit the screens precisely a year from now aka February 11, 2022.

John Abraham took to Twitter and shared the first poster of Ek Villain Returns. He tweeted, “Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! (purple devil face)#EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb 2022”

Arjun Kapoor took to his Insta handle and shared the first poster of the film. He too captioned it, “Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! 😈 #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022”

Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani captioned their Ek Villain Returns posts, writing, “Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge.. 🖤 #EkVillainReturns, February 11, 2022.”

Sharing the first poster on Instagram, Ek Villain Returns’ producer, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Aye villain! Kahani phir kare shuru? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022 in theatres the world over! 😊”

The first instalment, Ek Villain, starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The 2014 action thriller was well received will by both audience and critics.

