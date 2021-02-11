The casting gods has time and again laid their eyes on Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan’s pairing, but due to some of the other reasons, it did not happen. But while there is always a possibility, the latest report is talking about one. If the fresh batch of the grapevine is to go by, Kartik and Alia are ahead in the race of getting cast for a Dharma project. The film is being helmed by Sharan Sharma who last directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is in its scripting stage and below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day.

Gunjan Saxena was Sharan Sharma’s directorial debut and garnered great reviews for it. The film that had a theatrical release planned had to shift to Netflix due to the pandemic. The filmmaker who has assisted Karan Johar on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is already on his next. The film-like his debut pad is also being produced by Johar’s Dharma production and seems to have found its lead pair in Alia and Kartik.

If Pinkvilla’s intel is to go by, Sharan Sharma is rooting for Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan’s pairing for his next film. There are no details on the premise or the characters of the film. The intel says that the filmmaker is on the final stage of scripting and wishes to go on floors by the end of this year. It also adds that Kartik and Alia have already been approached.

The source said, “Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan are on top of Shahran’s wish list. He has had a preliminary meeting with them for the film. However, he is presently in the stage of locking the final script, after which he’ll have a few more meetings with the actors. The film is expected to roll by the end of the year.”

Meanwhile, if you have been following the news, this isn’t the first time a filmmaker has envisioned Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan together. The two were also supposed to come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi but that just happened to be speculations.

