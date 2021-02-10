Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a stunning Instagram picture in a hot pink bikini, posing with best friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

“Heal, learn, grow, love,” Alia wrote as the caption.

Alia Bhatt was recently vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

Check out some of the glimpses shared by Alia Bhatt below:

The actress, however, arrived back to Mumbai yesterday as soon as she heard of the news of legendary actor Rajiv Kapoor passing away. Rajiv was the brother of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.

Many from the Industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Tara Sutaria amongst others paid their last respect.

On the professional front, Alia’s upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.

Alia Bhatt is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Her other big upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, where Alia shares screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

