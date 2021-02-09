Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on Tuesday, February 9. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor reportedly suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. However, he was declared dead by the hospital.

Neetu Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor’s sister-in-law took to Instagram and expressed her condolences for the veteran actor. She simply wrote, “RIP” along with a joined hand emoji. The family has congregated after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a white salwar suit, when snapped with sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita at the Kapoor family residence in Chembur. Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also spotted outside the residence. The two reportedly arrived in Mumbai from her Maldives vacation just hours ago.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also seen at the bungalow. Other stars like Tara Sutaria and singer Anu Malik also arrived for the final rites. Take a look at the pictures below:

Rajiv attended the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020. He was also seen in a group picture shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. The pictures showed him sitting next to Randhir and Kunal Kapoor. The Kapoor family lost two members, Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Kapoor, last year.

For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor made his debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983. However, he is best known for playing the lead role in his father’s last directorial venture, Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He showcased his action chops in films like Zabardast (1985), Lover Boy (1985), Naag Nagin (1989) and more.

He also helmed a film Prem Granth starring Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

