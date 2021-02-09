Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are known for their amazing lifestyle. Both of them along with their family love to live life to its fullest. The actress along with her family members is often spotted by the paparazzi as they go to restaurants.

Recently Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, their mother and Raj Kundra were snapped by the paparazzi as they visited a restaurant in Worli. However this time it wasn’t just a regular dinner. The actress and her husband have got themselves a stylish Mercedes-Benz V-Class car and they celebrated the luxurious purchase together.

Those who don’t know, Mercedes-Benz V-Class car is a swanky 6-seater vehicle. As per India today, its price is 71.10 lakh and on-road cost can be Rs 89.16 lakh in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Hungama 2. The shooting of 2003 comedy film’s sequel wrapped up early this month. The Priyadarshan directorial also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

“Even after so many years, ‘Hungama’ is still fresh in audiences’ minds and it was a challenge to ensure ‘Hungama 2‘ was even more entertaining than the first instalment. But the cast and the entire crew more than lived up to the expectations and I am eagerly waiting to share the film with the audience,” Priyadarshan said while talking to IANS.

The team had a double celebration on the sets as they wrapped shooting of the film soon after they celebrated Priyadarshan’s birthday. The entire cast and crew got together on Priyadarshan’s birthday and cut a cake, and even re-enacted iconic scenes from his films.

“When we started shooting for ‘Hungama 2′, we had a vision of a wholesome comedy and a thorough entertainer for all and we are quite happy with how the film has shaped up. We are now eagerly waiting to take our audience on a ride full of entertainment and laughter with Hungama 2,” said producer Ratan Jain.

