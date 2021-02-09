Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. She has some exciting projects in the kitty and fans are beyond elated for her collab with Akshay Kumar. One thing that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter continuously makes noise for is her personal relationships. It isn’t a hidden fact that she finds her world in mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Unlike most celebrities, Sara goes on all her vacations with her family. The latest New Year getaway is proof of the same! However, the obsession goes to a point where the Atrangi Re actress once said she’ll stay with her mother for the rest of her life.

After Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s divorce, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim have been staying with his mother. Saif, on the other hand, has moved on. He’s now living a happy life with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo is expecting another child after Taimur.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara Ali Khan once said she’d take her mom along after marriage. The Kedarnath actress said, “I intend to live with my mother for the rest of my life. She gets upset when I say that because she has this whole marriage plan for me, but she can also come with me no, what’s the problem?”

Just not that, Sara also revealed that her mother is the only person she is scared of. “I love hanging out with her, and I miss her when she’s away even for a few days. There’s nothing I hide from her. But having said that, she’s the only person I fear,” said the actress.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1. The film starred her opposite Varun Dhawan.

