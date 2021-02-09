Bigg Boss 14 is in its final two weeks and the excitement is at par. Fans have been going crazy and trending their favourites all over social media platforms. Over the run, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya have emerged out to be some of the top contenders. But it seems Naagin actress Jasmin Bhasin is leaving no stones unturned to make herself and Aly Goni noticed. Dill Mill Gaye actor Amit Tandon is now calling her out for the same.

Advertisement

For the unversed, BB14 has entered into the family week. Close friends and family members of each and every contestant have entered the house. Rubina’s sister Jyotika, Jasmin for Aly, Vindu Dara Singh for Rakhi, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla are some of the latest entrants.

Advertisement

Ever since Jasmin Bhasin entered the house yesterday, she’s just been spreading negativity. Time and again, the actress could be seen bitching about Rubina Dilaik. Now, Dill Mill Gaye fame Amit Tandon has taken to social media and slam Aly Goni’s girlfriend for the same.

In one of the tweets, Amit Tandon wrote, “Yesterday I felt as if I was pre-judging Jasmin and maybe it was just momentary but after seeing todays episode I can say with confidence that she is filled with Negativity and all she did the whole episode was talk nonsense about others. REAL LIFE NAAGIN! #BIGBOSS14 #GETAGRIP.”

Jasmin Bhasin during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar bashed Abhinav Shukla for not drawing his line against Rakhi Sawant. To this, Amit Tandon reacted, “Jab Jasmine aap ne Rakhi ki plastic naak tod di thi then why didnt you stop and consider her “emotions” and continued to call her a liar and a faker and not “Draw that imaginary line”#AbhinavShukla #bb14 #kuchbhi #RUBINAISTHEWINNER #opportunist #practicewhatyoupreach #BigBoss14.”

He also made a mockery video of Jasmin crying and wrote, “Now there will be those saying I am being insensitive towards her crying please save it and go see how she went to every person and only spoke badly and tried to turn even her “love” Aly against Rubina. Even spoke badly to her sister! #jasmean #bb14 #bigboss14”

Check out the tweets below:

Strong women who stand up for what they believe without fear should be applauded not broken. Waise Jasmin ke liye bahut challenging hoga ghar mein ab rehna kyunki itni negativity ke beech apni negativity highlight karna mushkil hojayega! #BigBoss14 #deservingwinnerrubina #BB14 pic.twitter.com/lX2mLV09Lv — Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) February 7, 2021 Now there will be those saying I am being insensitive towards her crying please save it and go see how she went to every person and only spoke badly and tried to turn even her “love” Aly against Rubina. Even spoke badly to her sister! #jasmean #bb14 #bigboss14 pic.twitter.com/AmMdE6PJdf — Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) February 8, 2021 I find it so crazy that Jasmin was eliminated despite her thinking that she would go nowhere and instead of seeing how wrong and negative she was looking she thought to herself now when I go I will be even worse and literally act like a real life dare I say Naagin🐍 #BigBoss14 pic.twitter.com/M6fcxckbXC — Amit Tandon (@amit_tandon0411) February 7, 2021

Must Read: Disha Patani Sensualise Black Like Never Before In Her Latest Insta Post!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube