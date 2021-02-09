Bigg Boss 14 is just 2 weeks away from its grand finale. The contenders still in the run are Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan. Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Vindu Dara Singh, Jyotika Dilaik have gone inside the house to support their favourites for a week. Amidst it all, a shocking nomination has taken place.

Yes, you heard that right! Many thought the show will be more exciting to witness friends and family fight for their closed ones. However, the promo of tomorrow’s episode witnessed an elimination being conducted. Fans were stress-free when Salman Khan announced that there will be no nominations during the family week. Looks like they had bigger plans in mind.

As per the video, friends and family members of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are supposed to eliminate housemate. Not much has been revealed, but we saw Rubina Dilaik inconsolably crying. However, the makers did leave a twist when Rakhi Sawant was seen crying and she said, “mai nahi jaungi.”

The famous Bigg Boss 14 khabri took to Twitter and has confirmed the news of Abhinav Shukla’s elimination. “Exclusive #Eviction#AbhinavShukla is eliminated from the house Retweet if shocked,” read their tweet.

Check it out below:

Exclusive #Eviction#AbhinavShukla is eliminated from the house Retweet if shocked — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 8, 2021

This surely will be a shocking eviction if true. But many are excited to see Rubina Dilaik’s game here on. After coming across as such a strong contender so long, let’s see if Rubina will be able to continue her run as a lone wolf.

Meanwhile, there has been a constant rift between Jasmin Bhasin and Dilaik ever since the former entered the house. In yesterday’s episode, the Naagin 4 actress could be seen bad-mouthing the Shakti actress on multiple occasions.

