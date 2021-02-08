Tiger 3 is undoubtedly one of the biggest and much-anticipated films of Salman Khan. Ever since the pandemic restrictions were relaxed, the actor is working at a brisk pace to kick start the threequel of Tiger franchise. While everything is set up, seems like there’s a bit of change in plans for the spy thriller.

Reportedly, the film was all set to roll in UAE but as the COVID-19 cases are witnessing a spike there, another location has been considered for a shoot. It’s learnt that YRF’s Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma are zeroing in on Instanbul for the start of the threequel.

As per the report in Mid Day, the source close to Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 quotes, “Having ensured that the pre-production began last December, Adi wants to begin the film on schedule. Since the UAE is witnessing a spike in cases, Maneesh and he are now discussing the possibility of heading to Istanbul first and wrapping up the required portions with Salman, who has given his bulk dates from March.”

“The Yash Raj Films’ production team, which had gone to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Pathan’s recce last month, stayed on for Tiger 3. Simultaneously, another batch is scouting for locations in the Turkish city. The director-producer duo will take a final call basis the feedback of these teams,” the source continued.

Also, Salman Khan who will be reprising his character of a RAW agent, Avinash Singh Rathore, is said to kickstart his preparation today.

“Salman will sport a lean look in the movie. He will train with fitness expert Rajendra Dhole, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff, Aayush Sharma and Disha Patani. Rajesh Rai, who had trained the actor for Dabangg 3, will oversee his fitness programme,” the source concluded.

Alongside with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will be reprising her character of ISI agent, Zoya.

