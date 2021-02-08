Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television names in India. While her acting chops require no introduction, she more often grabs attention for her never ageing looks. At 40, the television diva is fit as hell and can give run for money to other actresses at any day.

Now, the actress is yet again back in news and this time due to her weight loss. Yes, you read that right! Shweta has lost her weight and is looking stunning and beautiful as ever. Just a few hours back, she shared some of her pictures showing her new avatar. She’s totally rocking as a perfect role model for fitness.

Along with pictures, Shweta Tiwari shared a lengthy note where she thanked Kinita Patel for helping her in an amazing transformation. She wrote, “Weight Loss! Phew…Weight loss is not easy…it’s very hard! You need a lot of dedication a lot of self-control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life, Who make this difficult journey easy and fun!”

Shweta Tiwari continued, “I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements, following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

That’s truly an inspiration for those who want to drop those extra kilos!

Meanwhile, the actress recently took to her Instagram to share the pictures of her photoshoot where she is totally rocking the outfit with some killer poses. Shweta’s eye makeup increased the glam quotient for the entire look. The smokey eyes had black and golden hues mixed on the crease with bold eyebrows.

