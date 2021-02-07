Apart from romance and drama, the thing that makes Bollywood stand out is its varied ‘Music’. If it was a religion, I would be an avid follower. Music has seen a 360-degree turn in Bollywood, from the times of the legends to the gen Z singers. There have been numerous variations (not good every time) and tracing them all is herculean of a task. While we enjoy our staple tracks and marvel at them, many a time we miss some gems that deserve way more than they achieve in their run.

Today at Koimoi as we celebrate our weekend with you (you made it through the week, it does call for a celebration), I list 5 of Bollywood’s underrated gems that you need to listen right away, if you already have, rediscover them and fall in love. I will try to add on to the list every week if you guys motivate me through response, Promise! Here are the first 5:

Piya Tora Kaisa Abhiman (Raincoat)

Can you believe, written by Gulzar, sung by Shubha Mudgal & Gulzar, a song went unnoticed by many. Of course, the fans of classical hold it too close to their hearts. But Raincoat’s Piya Tora Kaisa Abhimaan deserves way more audience than that. Bollywood saw this film way ahead of its time in 2003, and the music album is a treasure you cannot miss.

Cham Cham (Striker)

I call this the most underrated Sonu Nigam track, for real. If you haven’t heard Cham Cham from Striker, you have been missing out on one of the most soothing tracks for all these years (you need a music detox if Baaghi’s Cham Cham was in your mind). Plus watch the video, it has Siddharth’s charm all over it, bonus.

Soona Man Ka Aangan (Patineeta)

Trust me this isn’t planned at all, second Sonu Nigam song in a row, Soona Man Ka Aangan. Shantanu Moitra is a man behind ballads and when it’s sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu, it becomes a double treat. While Piyu Bole and Kashto Mazza from Bollywood movie Parineeta’s are a hit, Soona Man Ka Aangan definitely deserves more attention.

Behroopia (Bombay Velvet)

Whenever there is a listicle talking about criminally underrated songs, the complete Bombay Velvet album has to be mentioned. Amit Trivedi put his heart and soul in the album that is both unique and highly experimental. Behroopia specifically is a romantic track sung by Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan and needs to be heard by every heart it beats. But sadly the fate of the film in Bollywood overshadowed these gem badly.

Nazar Laye (Raanjhanaa)

An underrated A R Rahman track? Yes, there is. While Raanjhanaa was all about Tum Tak and the title track, Nazar Laye lurked inside like a shy kid who wants to be seen bit is also sceptical about it. Crooned by Rashid Ali and Neeti Mohan Nazar Laye is a ballad that can be played in the background and it will blend with your surrounding, give it a try.

Tell us which one’s your favourite in the comments section below. Stick to Koimoi for more!

