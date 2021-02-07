The farmers’ Protest in India has now reached the global world. Several international celebrities have involved themselves and spoken against the government. It was Rihanna who brought the issue to the limelight, followed by Greta Thunberg. Ever since Kangana Ranaut has been attacking both the opposing ladies.

In her past tweets, Kangana had hit below the belt when she termed Rihanna as a p*rn singer. The Manikarnika actress also alleged that the Umbrella singer has done it all for money. Just not that, she also shared revealing pictures and called the Fenty Beauty owner an adult star.

Many criticized Kangana Ranaut for her words. However, the actress doesn’t seem to stop. In an interview with Republic TV, Kangana has again attacked Rihanna but this time along with the Americans. She began, “Rihanna, a p*rn singer, she is no Mozart and has no classical knowledge. She doesn’t have any special voice. If 10 reputed classical singers will sit together, they will say that she doesn’t even know how to sing. In American culture, people like Kim Kardashian, who have unidentified careers, are their icons.”

Kangana Ranaut continued, “No one knows what they do. This is a racket of capitalism which is confusing the youth. Likewise, Rihanna is no genuine artist, she is a p*rn singer. When you have talent, you don’t need to do anything else.”

Her statement doesn’t end there. Kangana also terms all of this a huge conspiracy. “This big revelation that has come our way, defaming the nation would be a very polite way to describe this. This is a brutal attempt to break up India. It’s god’s blessing that Greta Thunberg, by accident owing to her condition or something, committed this mistake. This is such a big conspiracy. It doesn’t take much intelligence to know where it hurts the most,” she added.

