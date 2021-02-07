It wouldn’t be an overstatement if we say that Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is currently the most awaited film in India. Yes, the first part was a huge hit across the country but no one ever imagined about the anticipation part two will build. The film is all set to arrive in July but before that, it’s its economics which is doing all the talks.

Earlier we learnt about Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment had bought Hindi rights of the film for a staggering amount of 90 crores. Now, the latest reports that are coming from KGF camp is about its overseas theatrical rights.

As per reports that are flowing in, the makers have of KGF Chapter 2 have demanded a monstrous amount of as high as 80 crores. Earlier, the distributing company which was interested in the Yash starrer, have now taken a step back, if reports are something to go by. Speaking of the last instalment, the film had put up a collection of around 11 crores in overseas.

Even though KGF Chapter 2 is enjoying a huge buzz in India, a similar extent of craze isn’t witnessed in the overseas market. Henceforth, 80 crores’ demand seems to be reasonably high. Let’s see which distributing company comes on board to distribute the Rocky saga.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is all set to release on 16th July 2021. The film will be releasing in five languages- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Kannada version will be distributed by KRG Studios, while Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram will be distributing Telugu version. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions will be distributing film’s Malayalam version.

Apart from Yash as Rocky, KGF Chapter 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. Its prequel, KGF Chapter 1 had released in 2018 and was a pan India hit.

