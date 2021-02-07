Sona Mohapatra and Kangana Ranaut are two of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter, the ideologies they follow are at two extremes though. While Kangana has been at the helm of slamming people supporting the Farmers’ protest, she hasn’t even spared global sensation Rihanna. This has also resulted in a big backlash against Ranaut, as Twitterati wants her to stop. Recently a user asked Sona who will make a vaccine to protect us from Kangana, and Mohapatra had some hilarious replies in store. Read on to know and do not miss the tweets.

Sona Mohapatra has been condemning Kangana Ranaut’s comments and her stand ever since the actor has started putting up her opinion on social media.

The Twitter user asked, “Who’s making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?”. Sona Mohapatra has two replies to this. In her first taking a dig at Kangana’s reply to Meena, Mohapatra wrote, “ तू कौन ? मैं icon !( it’s early in the day yet, so I have my humour intact).”

“ तू कौन ? मैं icon ! “ 🌝😬🤣

( it’s early in the day yet, so I have my humour intact) https://t.co/5j1jlhX9cX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 6, 2021 Advertisement

Coming to Sona Mohapatra’s second reply, she seemed to have found one more solution hours later, when she wrote, “I finally found the answer @samirasood ; Kangana herself. Cus only she is competent enough to make such a vaccine. She is the question. She is the answer. (Entertaining myself ).”

I finally found the answer @samirasood ; Kangana herself. Cus only she is competent enough to make such a vaccine. She is the question. She is the answer. (Entertaining myself 🎶) https://t.co/5j1jlhX9cX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 6, 2021

What do you have to say about this feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

