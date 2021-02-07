Gehana Vasisth rose to fame with her stint in Zee5 show Gandii Baat. The television actress time and again treats her fans with videos on her websites, as well as social media. However, things have now taken an upside turn as the actress has been arrested. She has been allegedly involved in a p*rn video racket and below are all the details.

The Property Cell Of Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Gehana over her involvement in shooting and uploading p*rn videos on a website. Just not that, it is reported that as many as 87 videos have been shot by the actress.

A senior police official told Mumbai Mirror, “She (Gehana Vasisth) has shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her websites, which require a subscription to watch. Those who have subscribed to her channel have to pay Rs. 2000.”

As per reports, Gehana Vasisth will be produced before a Mumbai court today. The entire incident took place after three people allegedly filed a complaint alleging that they were forced to act in the p*rn videos.

Police is also looking for other involved people including models, side actresses. It is also said that some production houses are involved that used to edit and uploads the film shot by this gang.

Bungalows at Mumbai’s Madh Island are now under the radar of police. They are private properties that are indulged in pr*stitution in the name of film-shooting. Furthermore, it is said that this act has been going on over a year now!

Gehana Vasisth and the gang have also allegedly duped many who have been scared to file a complaint.

For the unversed, the Gandii Baat actress grabbed eyeballs when she was crowned the Miss Asia Bikini. She has worked in many television, web shows ever since.

