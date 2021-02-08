Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second kid soon. As per earlier reports, the duo’s little munchkin is due to enter this world later this month. Now, in a recent conversation, the Tanhaji actor had opened up about taking paternity leave.

The Nawab of Pataudi revealed that he had taken leave from work on the birth of every one of his children – starting from the eldest, actress Sara Ali Khan. He even revealed his self-care mantra and how being an actor is a privilege.

During a conversation with Elle Magazine, Saif Ali Khan opened up about taking paternity leave. He said, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career.”

Saif Ali Khan is currently a father to three. The Omkara actor had two kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan – with ex-wife Amrita Singh and Taimur Ali Khan with current wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Revealing how lucky he is to have a family and life like his, the actor said, “I’m an actor…and I’m loving it! I like being with my family, travelling the world, drinking wine and watching my kids. Touchwood!”

Talking about the need to take time off to everyday life, Saif Ali Khan said, “Self-care, rejuvenation and experiencing new things is important to feel alive. This profession can easily become all-consuming and then, rather boring. My self-care involves looking good for films, and that involves doing everything right—eating healthy, sleeping well, being happy and mentally at peace.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the controversial Amazon Prime Series, Tandav. The political drama has seen several FIRs and complaints being filed against the makers and the actors. Saif’s upcoming projects include Bhoot Police, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha.

