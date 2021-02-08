A roller coaster ride is what Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu calls his journey in the tinsel town. The man who started as a child actor has seen it all in his long career that gave him ups and lows at intervals. Most recently, he completed 15 years since his feature debut as a lead hero, and he decided to open up about it. The actor in a recent chat spoke about his lowest points in the career and how the industry functions and what Box Office means. Read on to know what Kemmu has to say.

Kunal Kemmu made his debut in Bollywood with Sir in 1993, but his real debut as the lead happened in Kalyug that brought him praises. The actor has been seen in many flicks since then including the Golmaal Franchise and most recently Malang. In the recent past, he received praises for his part in Karan Johar’s Kalank. The actor is now looking back his decade and a half long journey in the business.

While calling it a roller coaster, Kunal Kemmu opened up on the lowest phase of his career and how he felt hollow. “I felt really hollow around 2008-2009. I felt there were things bigger than me, I didn’t know how I would deal to tackle them, or even equipped to deal with them, I felt alone. All of us go through it. I worked really hard,” he says talking to Hindustan Times.

Kunal Kemmu said that he did get a lot of affection from the industry and fans. His initial films were success stories. He spoke about how his film, Superstar bombed at the BO and that took turn for worse. “I got a lot of affection, it didn’t put me directly in ranks of someone who lands a Dharma or Yash Raj film. I was a theatre boy, who said it doesn’t matter how big or small a part is, I just believe in the script. I think I was also a bit naïve and felt I have all the learnings. I did try and do this, and learn on the job, as opposed to being prepared for it. Kalyug, Traffic did really well, Dhol was a box office success, but Superstar was my first flop. I don’t think the fact that it didn’t do well hit me as hard as what came after that, how things changed. In the industry, it depends on the box office you had,” said Kemmu.

Kunal Kemmu added, “To a certain extent, depending on who you are, what support system you have in life. I really believe school mein muhaware sikhate the, you find a place and time for them to fit. One of those beautiful things I have heard time and again here is ‘ugte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain’ If something is selling well, everyone wants to associate with that, it’s a business at the end of the day. These are all tough learnings.”

