Over the last few months, digital viewership for OTT content has seen a steep rise. Owing to the coronavirus lockdown and the shutting of theatres after that, many films too had the digital release. Along with that the shows like Mirzapur 2, Scam 1992, Asur, Gandi Baat 5 and others have got a lot of attention from the viewers. So which web series or web film was the most-watched this week? Well, scroll down to know more.

Survey company Ormax media recently shared a list of the most viewed OTT shows and films of the last week. Topping the list was Mirzapur 2 which released recently. The crime drama was followed by Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Gandii Baat 5 in the next spots. Below are the other’s which made it in the top 5.

Mirzapur 2

The crime drama premiered on Prime Video this week (October 23) and became the most-watched show in its first week. The show starring stellar performers like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, and others is much talked about. In just three days since its release, the show garnered 8.6 million views. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the third instalment.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story continues to wow audiences even in its fifth week since releasing. The series, based on the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, registered 4 million views. The series stars Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwantary in pivotal roles.

Gandii Baat 5

ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat 5 has been receiving much love from the audiences. The series, that is also available on ZEE5, received 1.6 million views during the week. The fifth instalment in the franchise premiered on October 8.

Poison 2

ZEE5’s Poison 2, starring Aftab Shivdasani, Raai Laxmi, Pooja Chopra & Rahul Dev in lead roles, released on October 16. The crime thriller has registered 1.2 million views in its second week.

Ginny Weds Sunny

The only web film to feature in the top 5 this week is Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam starrer Ginny Weds Sunny. This film, which is available on Netflix, earned 1.1 million views. The film released on October 9.

Which was your favourite web series or web film this week?

