After the success of the first season last year, everyone is waiting for The Mandalorian Season 2. Actor Pedro Pascal plays the titular role in the series which has made a lot of Star Wars fans happy. The actor revisited the entire saga to prepare for his character and stumbled upon its relevance to reality.

Set five years after the events of 1983 classic “Return Of The Jedi” and the fall of the Empire, “The Mandalorian” stars Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the shifty Greef Carga.

“I re-watched all the movies in the order they were released. I was like, ‘Let me dip back into my childhood first and watch Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher’. I loved it,” Pedro Pascal said.

“I was told to watch Akira Kurosawa and Sergio Leone films, and they mentioned The Good, The Bad And The Ugly – but his background has very, very consciously been kept a mystery. His story is very economically shared to our audience,” The Mandalorian Season 2 actor added.

Talking about watching the “Star Wars” films, Pedro Pascal said: “Watching the movies again, I realised, in terms of war and family and personal conflict and personal journey and personal relationships, Star Wars reflects so much of what our reality as human beings on this planet is.”

Created by Jon Favreau with five directors — Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow — the show also stars Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. The Mandalorian Season 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on October 30.

