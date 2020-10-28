Thor: Love And Thunder: Christian Bale Arrives In Australia For The Shoot, WATCH

Pandemic might have delayed and ruined many plans this year, but the entertainment industry is slowly getting back to functioning. A lot of movies and shows have already resumed their shoots. Marvel Cinematic Universe got majorly affected as their Phase 4 got supremely delayed. A lot of exciting movies are lined up for fans and one such movie is Thor: Love and Thunder. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman with Christian Bale as the new addition.

This will be Taika Waititi’s second Thor movie in the MCU. The first film he directed was Thor: Ragnarok which released in 2017. Fans call it one of the best Marvel movies so far. Hence, the expectations for the fourth venture are quite high. Also, with Bale playing a pivotal role in it, one cannot wait to see what’s in the store for us.

Talking about Christian Bale, he will play the bad guy against Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. However, it is not yet out which villain from the comic he will play in Thor: Love and Thunder. This time, the shooting will take place in Australia and looks like the Ford V Ferrari actor has already reached the destination.

A YouTuber named KobieThatcher shared a video from the Sydney airport. In the video, Christian Bale is seeing getting down from the plane. As per the rules, he will have to self-isolate himself for 2 weeks. Well, we can’t wait to see him join Chris Hemsworth and others for Thor: Love and Thunder’s shoot.

Watch the video below:



Meanwhile, a few days ago, Chris Hemsworth shared a pic in which director Taika Waititi is sleeping in the grass. His caption will make one LOL. The actor wrote, “Terrific first script meeting for “Thor Love and Thunder” with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi. My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess. @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder @marvel”.

Which villain do you think Christian Bale will play in Thor: Love and Thunder? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

