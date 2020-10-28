Kanye West is currently in the run for US Presidential Elections 2020. After the plethora of tweets and the mess he created lately, not everyone is as comfortable and sure about his reign. Recently, he himself created trouble in paradise with Kim Kardashian after revelations of aborting baby North. Amongst others, Jennifer Aniston is a no-no on voting for the rapper.

Recently, Jennifer expressed her opinion on the candidates for this year’s elections. One thing for sure, most celebrities do not want Donald Trump to get back. Meanwhile, Aniston recently took to Instagram and revealed that she voted for Joe Biden. Along with detailing her reasons, she concluded her message saying, “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

As expected, this did not go very well with Kanye West. Not only did it offend him, but the rapper seems to have gotten into full revenge mode. If nothing else, he was quick to drag Jennifer Aniston’s classic comedy show, FRIENDS into the matter.

Kanye West took to Twitter and shared an article of Jennifer Aniston’s message on his presidential run. He wrote, “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.” In another tweet, Kim Kardashian’s husband took a dig at her show tweeting, “FRIENDS wasn’t funny either.”

Check out Kanye West’s post below:

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of herself at the Los Angeles ballot drop-off box. She voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and even revealed the reasons behind the same.

She began, “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early…I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have die”

Jennifer Aniston continued, “I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”

