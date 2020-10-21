Remember When Matthew Perry Said ‘My House Has A Nice View Because I Worked In Friends’; Courteney Cox House Gives The LEGIT Same Vibe

It was 2011 when Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing from FRIENDS appeared at Conan O’Brien’s show and discussed Stanley Cup. Do y’all remember him saying, ‘My house has a nice view because I worked in Friends’, well we kind of had a deja vu looking at his co-star Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller’s house in Malibu.

Advertisement

Courteney has had an amazing time amid the pandemic with her 16-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette and we all saw videos of mother-daughter duo jamming on songs together.

Advertisement

A while ago, FRIENDS alum Courteney Cox took to her Instagram to share a video of daughter singing and she was playing the piano and it was winning hearts all over on the internet. Besides, Coco’s melodious voice, there’s also one thing that stole the show and that was the Cougar Town actresses’ living room.

Courteney lives in Malibu in a beautiful beach house and following pictures and videos will give you a glimpse of her abode:

That’s one beautiful house, isn’t it? Now that we have seen Courteney Cox’s house, we can only imagine how beautiful Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc’s house would be. After all, they all worked in FRIENDS. Haha!

Cox got this house back in 2010 and worked rigorously to design her from the scratch according to her own taste and preferences.

Speaking to One Kings Lane she said, “This is a house I’ll never move from; it really is so special to me. But because I like to move more than I’m able to – because now I’ve found the perfect home! – I have to shift my furniture style.”

Talking about the design process, FRIENDS actress added, “If it was up to me, everything would have been one colour – monochromatic, very simple. When I got this house, my designer, Trip Haenisch, was able to bring in the pops of colour and the interesting pieces I wouldn’t have necessarily gone for. We had a fantastic time doing it.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year the makers of FRIENDS announced a reunion episode with the original cast of the show.

Did y’all like Courteney Cox’s beach facing property? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Harry Styles Grabs Lunch With Co-Star Florence Pugh & Netizens Have The Most Crazy Reactions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube