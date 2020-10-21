It was reported that Harry Styles is starring in a film, directed by Booksmart’s Olivia Wilde after Shia LaBeouf dropped out of the project. He is appearing as Florence Pugh’s husband in Wilde’s directorial film, Don’t Worry, Darling. Now, as per the latest report, Harry and Florence are getting to know each other.

Both actors of the Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller film were spotted at hanging out in LA, sparking off relationship rumours. The rumours come at a time when Little Women actress went public with her relationship with ‘Scrubs’ star Zach Braff back in 2019.

A fan shared a tweet, wherein Harry Styles and Florence Pugh were spotted enjoying a bite to eat outside at a restaurant in Los Angeles. While it’s unclear when the two met up for lunch, as the tweet just said Harry and Florence grabbed lunch “recently.”

Take a look at the picture here:

📸| Harry hanging out with Florence Pugh recently in LA! via hescouturex pic.twitter.com/otUWOlq7P7 — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) October 21, 2020

Soon fans on Twitter began talking about the lunch date of Little Women actress and former One Direction member.

Take a look at the tweets here:

BUT IMAGINE JUST WALKING AROUND AND MEETING FLORENCE PUGH AND HARRY STYLES. JEALOUSY IS A DISEASE AND I HAVE IT. pic.twitter.com/k0Aq5vwozJ — Ishuu🌻 (@IshuxGolden) October 21, 2020 Olivia Wilde spotted yesterday in Los Angeles, where she is currently filming her upcoming psychological thriller #DontWorryDarling which stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan and Chris Pine. pic.twitter.com/hNusgpTsDT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 20, 2020 Matthew Libatique is set to shoot Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ starring Florence Pugh & Harry Styles. A frequent collaborator of Darren Aronofsky, his previous works include ‘Requiem For A Dream’ ‘Black Swan’ ‘Mother!’ and Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star is Born’. pic.twitter.com/42SBSR1FCz — one perfect scene (@oneperfectscene) October 15, 2020 if harry styles and florence pugh dated in real life they’d be unstoppable. — trish👽🧬 (@nottrishpaytas) October 20, 2020 friendly reminder that Zach braff and Florence Pugh are dating and adorable — stella (@dairyfreedairy) October 21, 2020

As for the plot of Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller film Don’t Worry, Darling, very little is known so far. According to a report by Collider, the film is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert and former One Direction member will play the role of Florence Pugh’s husband, who loves her dearly but hides a dark secret from her.

Apart from Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde, the film will also star, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson. Reportedly, Chris will play the role of a mysterious out-of-town worksite leader while Dakota will essay the role of Florence’s increasingly paranoid next-door neighbour.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have been dating for about a year now. They made their relationship official after Pugh starred in Braff’s short film for Adobe Creative Cloud titled ‘In the Time It Takes to Get There’. They were even photographed holding hands in New York City.

While they both are dating are not is confirmed yet, till then we suggest you wait till the movie to be released in theatres.

