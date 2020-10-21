Amber Rose Makes HORRIFIC Revelation On Ex-Boyfriends R*ping Her When She Tried To Split!

Advertisement

Amber Levonchuck, professionally known as Amber Rose, has revealed during a talk show that she was s*xually assaulted by one of her ex-boyfriends in the past. The model had previously dated rappers like Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and 21 Savage.

During her visit to Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk“, the 36-year-old TV personality said, “He ripped my clothes off, I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt I was taken advantage of. It was terrible. Then he went downstairs and had breakfast like he didn’t do anything.”

Amber Rose, who is the founder of SlutWalk Festival LA, has said during the show, “The grey area in that situation is, I had s*x with him so many times within these two years, I didn’t fully understand what had happened but I know what I felt like after.”

The model, who is the mother of two sons, did not reveal the identity of her former flame. However, now she said that one of her son, who is seven-years-old now, knows about boundaries and always respected the women around him.

During the Red Table Talk, Amber Rose said, “He’s very curious now and now he’s like, ‘Mom, you got a jiggly b*tt,’ and he’ll come behind me and jiggly my b*tt and I’m like, ‘Sebastian, I know you’re playing and I know you love me and I’m your mom, but that’s your private area.'”

She further added, “And I tell him, with other girls … because when he goes to his dad’s house – his dad’s a rapper, there’s a different dynamic over there, Wiz and I co-parent very well, but it’s different at my house. So I have conversations with him like, ‘When you go to your dad’s house, when you’re at school, you don’t touch these girls inappropriately. You don’t touch them at all, period.'”

Another “Red Table” guest, Rumer Willis, also shared similar experience during the show. She said, “When I came back to LA when I was 15, 16, everyone out here was having s*x. They didn’t put pressure on me, but I did because I felt so inexperienced and I just needed to catch up.”

She further added, “When I lost my virginity when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame I was feeling of not having done it. I was not abused, it wasn’t r*pe, but I didn’t say yes, I wasn’t gung-ho about it, but I also didn’t say no, I just let it happen. He was older, he took advantage and didn’t check-in. That’s where I feel like the men’s responsibility is.”

