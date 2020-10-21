Raise your hand if Power Rangers has been your favourite show growing up. What if we tell you that we might get to see them again in a series and film? Yes, you fans that’s happening for real, and Jonathan Entwistle has been even appointed as the captain of the ship. The move comes after eOne acquired Hasbro last year and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per reports, all the recent adaptations of the Power Rangers have focused on films majorly. The eOne team will not just focus on film, but also the television adaptation of the franchise. Jonathan has been chosen to do so. For the unversed, Jonathan Entwistle is the man behind Netflix’s quirky show It’s the End of the F—ing World.

Jonathan Entwistle was already developing a Power Rangers project with Paramount, but turns out the trigger is now passed on to eOne. As per a Hollywood Reporter report, Entwistle’s involvement in the show will only be maximised with this deal. eOne, who acquired Hasbro in 2019, is planning to work on adaptions of Hasbro brands.

Power Rangers maker Jonathan Entwistle is equipped to join dots and create a universe out of all the Hasbro brands that ha e impressed audience for ages.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property (Power Rangers),” said eOne’s film president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo in a joint statement.

“Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them,” the duo added.

Jonathan Entwistle also had good things to say about the new project he is getting into. He said, “This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success.”

How excited are you about Power Rangers coming back? Let us know in the comments section below.

