I Am Not Okay With This Review: ‘It’ Fame Sophia Lillis Starrer Is Actually A Teaser Of Its Second Season

I Am Not Okay With This Review: Star Cast: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong

Director: Jonathan Entwistle

Streaming On: Netflix

I Am Not Okay With This Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

I Am Not Okay With This is based on a comic book of the same name by Charles Forsman.

Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis), a teenager is trying to come on terms to the death of her dad while understanding the complexities of her sexuality and her mysterious superpowers. Everything that she feels and goes through in her day to day life, she keeps on noting it down in her “Dear Diary”.

How her daily life happenings, friendship with Dina (Sofia Bryant), sweet yet complicated affair with Stanley (Wyatt Oleff) and confrontations with Dina’s boyfriend Brad (Richard Ellis) bring out the mysterious side of her and where it leads makes the storyline.

The web show is short and interesting to be precise. With 7 episodes of 20 to 30 minutes duration, the show won’t even give you a feel of binge-watching something. It’s more of a film which has been split into 7 parts.

But apart from the short and crisp storyline, the screenplay is also quite engaging and keeps you engrossed throughout. Syd is a well-written character and the plus is everything that is going on around and with her. While her chemistry with her best friend and her boyfriend is among the best parts of the show, it’s also interesting how these characters become a catalyst in her character arc.

Some of the best scenes in the show are between and Syd and her boyfriend Stanley, especially the one in which both of them share their deepest dark secret. Also, the whole library mission part makes for a good watch.

However, it’s the supernatural side of her character which makes the show a compelling watch. The confusion of Syd regarding her powers, the way her boyfriend helps her channelise it and what follows keeps you glued till the end. And then comes the much-awaited climax which will leave you shocked.

The way this show ends will not just leave you shocked but will also make you desperately wait for Season 2. While watching season 1, it also felt like it was just a teaser for Season 2.

I Am Not Okay With This Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Sophia Lillis plays the lead character and gives the best performance among all. Earlier seen in Hollywood horror series It, Sophian is a queen of expressions. Just watch her and be blown away with the way she uses her eyes and lips to emote her character’s feelings. No doubt, she’s going to be a great actor in the future.

Wyatt Oleff as Stan is also pretty good. His chemistry with Sophia is too good. Sofia Bryant is fine. Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as Syd’s brother is adorable and has his own moments.

Richard Ellis is good as he plays mostly a grey character. In a few scenes especially in the last one, he will especially evoke the feeling of hatred in you.

Jonathan Entwistle has done a nice job bringing the supernatural story on the small screen. His show will appeal to all but mostly to teenagers.

I Am Not Okay With This Review: Final Verdict

I Am Not Okay With This is a fun watch if you love the supernatural genre. The best thing is that it’s quite light in its treatment and is easy to complete.

Rating: Three & Half Stars

