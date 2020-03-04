Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer Review: Dibakar Banerjee’s Film Starring Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Looks Very Niche

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer Review: YRF’s much-awaited and much-delayed film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is finally scheduled to release on March 20, 2020. Starring Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra in lead, the film is directed by ace filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee who is known for his dark and intense movies.

The trailer of the film has just been released and it promises a dark and edge of the seat crime thriller. Arjun plays the role of a policeman Pinky Dahiya who is on a mission to kill Sandeep Kaur (Parineeti Chopra), a corporate girl who seems to be knowing some secret related to the villain played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

As she runs for her life, she seeks help from Pinky and together they run away towards Nepal.

Just like earlier films of Dibakar, this one too seems to be having quite a shocking and intense storyline. Unlike romance, the trailer shows the hero & heroine fighting with each other. While in a scene, Sandeep slaps Pinky hard on his face, in other Pinky is trying to kill her. There’s not much clarity regarding the storyline of the film but one thing is sure that the film will keep you on the edge of the seat and will have lots of thrilling moments.

Performances wise the film looks a little weak as neither Arjun nor Parineeti seem like giving their best. The film has Anu Malik’s music and it seems to be going well with its unusual theme. The rest will be known once the songs come out.

Overall, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar from its trailer looks like a film made for the limited audience just like Dibakar’s previous ones. The dark and unusual story will make the mass audience uncomfortable who may not find it worth giving a chance. The weak performances is another major factor dragging it behind which means even target audience won’t find it appealing enough.

The bigger problem is that it’s almost clashing with Rohit Shetty’s mass entertainer Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead.

Rating: Two & Half Stars

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!