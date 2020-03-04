Master: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Pens Down A Heartfelt Thank You Note For Thalapathy Vijay

Post the super success of his last directorial Kaithi, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming release Master starring Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay has huge expectations from cine-goers. The action thriller which went on floors in the month of October last year was only wrapped last weekend.

Following the wrap-up, Lokesh took to his twitter handle to share a picture of his team along with a heartfelt thank you note for Thalapathy Vijay and the entire crew of Master. The filmmaker penned down a note that read, “It’s a WRAP 129 days of shoot w/out break! This journey has been very close to my heart Thankyou @actorvijay anna for believing in me & my team ! Pulling off such a Himalayan task wasn’t easy w/out my direction team. Proud of you boys”

#Master It’s a WRAP😊129 days of shoot w/out break! This journey has been very close to my heart💛Thankyou @actorvijay anna for believing in me & my team ! Pulling off such a Himalayan task wasn’t easy w/out my direction team. Proud of you boys💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/3Qxpv8Weyq — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) March 2, 2020

More about Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer happens to be one of the big releases of the year in the Tamil film industry. The action thriller has Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj along with others in key roles.

So far the posters and the first track Kutti Story sung by Thalapathy Vijay is been highly appreciated and well-received by moviegoers.

Music for the magnum opus is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto and Suneye under XB film creators banner.

The action thriller is slated to hit bug screens on 9th April.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!