Anil Kapoor On Decades-Long Career: “I Don’t Try To Recreate Those Days But…”

Anil Kapoor is one actor who has managed to stay relevant even after being in the business for over 3 decades. While several actors fail to make a connection with the newer audiences and the younger lot of actors and director, Anil Kapoor is fresh as ever and his search for novelty does not seem to end anytime soon.

Crediting his choice of films and the kind of people he has worked with, Anil Kapoor says that idea is to make one’s characters as relevant as possible. Kapoor made his big-screen debut with Humaare Tumhaare way back in 1979 says that he does miss those good old days and working with some people from those days.

Reminiscing the days gone by, Anil has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I do pause and look back at the early phase of my career. I don’t try to recreate those days but I do miss working with people who are no more. I miss Amrish Puri, Bapu saab (late director), Sridevi, Anand Bakshi (late lyricist) and Laxmikant (Berde; late actor). I miss the way we used to work together. There are so many directors who I never got the chance of collaborating with again. But everybody moves on and life goes on (smiles).”

The Mr. India actor also says that this is the best to experiment in the industry, with the taster os the audiences changing with every passing day. On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

The celebrated actor is currently awaiting the release of Karan Johar’s much-hyped magnum opus, Takht. The film which revolves around the Moghul ruled India, boasts of an impressive ensemble with actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor along with Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

