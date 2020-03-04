Kareena Kapoor Khan has become synonymous with the word glamour, not just among her fans but also among industry folks. Yet the actress has time and again proven her prowess as one of the finest actress the industry has with films like Chameli, Jab We Met and Heroine to her credit. Despite all of this, Kareena has managed to keep herself away from the constant rat race of the industry and has rarely been seen on a film signing spree.

Being the wife of yet another fine actor Saif Ali Khan, it is natural to wonder if Kareena and Saif get into film discussions or their choice of work. Pat comes the reply from Bebo who says that though they do talk about films, Saif has always asked her to focus on being an actor and not a star. She also feels that their detachment from the rest of the industry have helped then stay happier.

Highlighting the need to not need work constantly to feel like a star, Bebo has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “As a person, I am very comfortable in my space. I have always been content with the choices I made in my career as well as my personal life. I don’t need to work constantly to feel like a star. I am happy not to promote a film and just chill out and be with my son or watch a nice show or read a good book. I can’t work on a loop. I would like to a do film when I can give my 100%.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming release, Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan says that the film is very special to her heart. Explaining the reason Kareena said that she has worked with all the Khans so far and was eagerly looking forward to an opportunity to work with Irrfan.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Directed by Homi Adajani, Angrezi Medium is slated to release on the 20th March 2020.

